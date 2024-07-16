PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,150. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

