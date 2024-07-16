Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.0 %

SQSP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -876.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Squarespace

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.