Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $22.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.92.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $23.21 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

