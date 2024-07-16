PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 25,892 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $544,508.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,375,670.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50.

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

