Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 106,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 222,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

