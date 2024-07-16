ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during trading hours on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

