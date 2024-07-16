ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ORIX Stock Performance
Shares of ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during trading hours on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.
About ORIX
