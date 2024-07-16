Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after purchasing an additional 930,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,563,000 after acquiring an additional 841,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

OGN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,800. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

