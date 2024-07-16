Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.83.

ORCL opened at $143.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

