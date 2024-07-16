Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. 2,728,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

