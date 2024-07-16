Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.01. 8,324,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,203. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

