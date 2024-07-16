OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,098.0 days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OBIIF remained flat at $133.48 during midday trading on Monday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.75 and a 52-week high of $171.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.98.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 52.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

