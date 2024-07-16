Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0920 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $617.39 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.27 or 0.05346637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0860064 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,220,225.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.