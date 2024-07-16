NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.46. 472,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,416. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

