NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,679. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

