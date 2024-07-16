NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,294 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.48. 1,905,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

