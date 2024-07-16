NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 2,252,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,191. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

