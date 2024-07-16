NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Trading Up 2.8 %

Paychex stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

