NorthRock Partners LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $604.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,758. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.79 and a 200-day moving average of $525.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

