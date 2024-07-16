NorthRock Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.