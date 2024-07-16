NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after buying an additional 1,642,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

