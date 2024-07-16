NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 912 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.18. 7,458,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

