NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
BDN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 203,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
