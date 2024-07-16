Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.14. 206,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

