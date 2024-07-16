Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

Shares of NICFF stock remained flat at $22.86 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares. Nichias has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

