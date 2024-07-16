NFT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,715.82 or 1.00014242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00071129 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

