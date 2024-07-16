Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Short Interest Update

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 977,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nexalin Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 83,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,709. Nexalin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 5.53.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,088.12% and a negative return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.