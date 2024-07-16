Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Acquires 304 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $269.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

