National Bankshares Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.93.

Saputo Trading Down 1.8 %

Saputo stock opened at C$31.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.77. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.915804 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca purchased 1,361 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.79. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

