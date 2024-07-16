Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of NCTKY stock remained flat at $9.07 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

