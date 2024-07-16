Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Shares of NCTKY stock remained flat at $9.07 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.
Nabtesco Company Profile
