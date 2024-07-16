Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $490.45

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $490.45 and last traded at $490.45, with a volume of 1727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.