MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.89. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$42.19 and a 52 week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.