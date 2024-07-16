Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Morphic stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Morphic has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth about $296,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Morphic by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Morphic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

