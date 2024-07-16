Monero Price Hits $159.73 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $79.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $159.73 or 0.00247312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,586.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00617095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00111777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00069242 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

