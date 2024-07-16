Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.55

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 751039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,956.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock worth $351,669. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

