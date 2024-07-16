Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.