Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.38. 1,025,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

