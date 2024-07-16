MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

