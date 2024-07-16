MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 2,209,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

