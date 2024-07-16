MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,721.88. 155,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,663.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,612.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,128.30 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

