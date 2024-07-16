Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.0 %

CRL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $216.25. 415,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

