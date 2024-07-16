Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 205,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 758,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,097. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

