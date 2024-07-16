Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $78.02. 6,477,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.