Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,602 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.9 %

FBIN traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 261,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.