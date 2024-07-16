Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,755 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 448,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,603. The company has a market capitalization of $888.98 million, a P/E ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

