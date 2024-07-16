Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 221,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,239. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

