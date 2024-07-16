Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $423,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 2,156,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,119,332. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

