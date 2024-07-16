Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.12. 629,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.05. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

