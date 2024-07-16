Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.60.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $483.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.