Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:STC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 25,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,171. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.