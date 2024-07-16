Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $4,617,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 133,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. 1,523,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.